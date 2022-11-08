More from Star Tribune
Gophers men's basketball hosts Western Michigan
The Minnesota Gophers men's basketball team played Western Michigan on Monday, November 7, 2022.
Wolves host Knicks
The Minnesota Timberwolves played the New York Knicks on Monday, November 7, 2022.
Photography
Gallery: Wild play host to outdoor practice in St. Louis Park
The Wild hosted an outdoor practice on Saturday at the St. Louis Park Rec Center.
Photography
Gallery: Gophers women beat Western Illinois
The Gophers women's basketball team opened their season by beating Western Illinois 75-45 on Monday.
Mall of America hosts jigsaw puzzle competition
The 5th Annual AuSM Connections Jigsaw Puzzle Competition came to the Mall of America on Saturday, Nov. 5. The competition featured both 500-piece and 1000-piece divisions.