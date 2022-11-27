Tap the bookmark to save this article.

OFFENSIVE MVP: Athan Kaliakmanis, Gophers

The redshirt freshman quarterback led a fourth-quarter comeback for the Gophers, completing 19 of 29 passes for 319 yards and two touchdowns, including the 45-yard winner to Le'Meke Brockington with 3:40 left in the fourth quarter.

DEFENSIVE MVP: Justin Walley, Gophers

The sophomore cornerback made four tackles and intercepted a Graham Mertz pass, returning it 28 yards to the Wisconsin 35 with 2:48 left in the fourth quarter.

BY THE NUMBERS

142 Passing yards for Kaliakmanis in the fourth quarter, when he completed seven of nine throws.

16.8 Average yards per completion for the Gophers.

3 Consecutive false start penalties on Wisconsin on its final possession, coming after the Badgers drove to the Gophers 5-yard line.