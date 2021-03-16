The Sampo Ranta & Co. Show will go on for at least one more night in South Bend, Ind.

A day after scoring the winning goal in overtime against Michigan State in the Big Ten hockey tournament, Ranta, the Gophers standout junior forward, scored with 4:26 left in the third period, helping Minnesota rally from a two-goal deficit to force overtime against Michigan. That enabled junior captain Sammy Walker to score on a rebound 6 minutes into overtime for a 3-2 semifinal victory.

The Gophers will play top-seeded Wisconsin, a 4-3 overtime winner over Penn State, in Tuesday's 7 p.m. championship game at Compton Family Ice Arena on the Notre Dame campus.

Nathan Burke's goal 4:07 into the third period started the comeback for the Gophers (22-6). Gophers senior goalie Jack LaFontaine, the transfer from Michigan, made 31 saves through regulation and four in overtime.

Michigan goalie Strauss Mann, who carried a three-game Big Ten tournament shutout streak into the semifinal, stopped 37 shots, including six in the extra session. Kent Johnson and Garrett Van Wyhe scored for the Wolverines (15-10-1).

Shortly before Walker's winning, Scott Reedy rang a puck off the crossbar. With the Gophers applying heavy pressure, Ben Brinkman fired a shot that Mann kicked out. Walker pounced on it and fired it into the right side of a yawning net.

Minnesota was unsuccessful on its four power-play opportunities, while Michigan scored on one of its three chances.

Michigan came out strong, with LaFontaine needing to stop Luke Morgan on a two-on-one rush 3:07 into the first period. Less than 20 seconds later, freshman defenseman Owen Power, projected as the top overall pick in the 2021 NHL draft, rifled a shot off the post. When Gophers forward Blake McLaughlin took an interference penalty in the offensive zone at 3:32, the Wolverines need only 12 seconds to score when freshman Kent Johnson, another projected top-10 first-round NHL pick this year, fired a shot over LaFontaine's right shoulder for a 1-0 lead.

The Gophers got their first power play at 11:59 of the first when Jacob Truscott was called for interference, but Michigan killed the penalty as Mann made two saves. Minnesota's second attempt with the man advantage came at 14:25 with Kent Johnson off for closing his hand on the puck. Again, the Gophers couldn't convert, with Mann denying Bryce Brodzinski and Jaxon Nelson on solid chances.

Michigan came out with energy to start the second period, and Wolverines forward Thomas Bordeleau unsuccessfully tried a Mike Legg lacrosse-style shot that victimized the Gophers in the 1996 NCAA tournament.

The Wolverines got their second power play at 7:14 of the second when Jonny Sorenson was called for hooking. They managed two shots on goal, but the Gophers killed the penalty. Michigan got its third power play at 11:46 of the second on a tripping call on Mike Koster. The Gophers killed the penalty, but not without some tense moments.

However, the Wolverines quickly would capitalize on a Gophers team needing some energy. Van Wyhe scored on a four-on-two rush to make it 2-0 at 14:38 of the second.

Finally, the Gophers scored at 4:07 of the third period when Burke backhanded a shot between Mann's legs to trim Michigan's lead to 2-1. Midway through the period, the Gophers pressed hard in the Michigan zone.

At 10:29 of the third, Michigan's Nick Blankeburg hooked Blake McLaughlin, and the Gophers went on the power play but couldn't solve Mann.

Ranta, however, came to the rescue with 4:26 left in the third when he grabbed a puck that deflected off a Wolverine's skate and fired a shot under Mann's pad to tie it 2-2.

The Star Tribune did not travel for this game. This article was written using the television broadcast and video interviews before and/or after the game.