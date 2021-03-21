The Gophers women's gymnastics team won the Big Ten meet for the first time since 2006 on Saturday at Maturi Pavilion and two of its seniors, Lexy Ramler and Ona Loper, finished 1-2 in the all-around.

Ramler was named the conference's Gymnast of the Year for the third consecutive season.

"We started off well and kept building," coach Jenny Hansen said. "It was an incredible night. I feel so happy for them. … Every week we would keep shining in one new area and tonight we put it all together.

"I am so glad they had this moment. … They kept going and believing in themselves."

The No. 7 Gophers won with a score of 197.750 — a program record, breaking best of 197.000 set in 2004, and the fifth-highest score in conference meet history. This is their sixth Big Ten championship and ended Michigan's streak of six in a row. The Wolverines were second (197.425) followed by Illinois and Iowa who tied for third (196.625).

Ramler's all-around score was 39.725, Loper's 39.575. Ramler also took first place on uneven bars (9.950) and balance beam (9.975) and Loper tied for first in floor exercise (9.950) with three others.

"She is incredibly special," Hansen said, referring to Ramler. "I have never seen anybody more focused and determined. … She has elevated our program to a whole new level."

Ramler has scored a perfect 10 on both vault and beam this season, and set a program record in the all-around with a 39.850. She also has won 24 event titles so far this season and has been named the Big Ten gymnast of the week five times.

She is currently tied for No. 1 in the nation on beam, No. 2 on bars, tied for No. 4 on vault, No. 23 on floor exercise and No. 2 overall in the all-around. Ramler is also a finalist for the AAI Award, recognizing the most outstanding senior female gymnast in the country.

Asked about her latest Gymnasts of the Year award, Ramler said, "It is always such an honor. There are so many incredible athletes in the Big Ten."

Then she talked about her teammates. "Our team is so grateful to have these opportunities," Ramler said. "We have just worked so hard this year, and for everyone to just come together, it is an overwhelming amount of emotions. We were yelling, screaming and jumping. These nights are so special and the stars seem to align when things come together."

The Gophers will find out which regional they will be sent at 4 p.m. Monday when the women's gymnastics regional selection show will be streamed on NCAA.com. The regionals will take place on April 2.

ROMAN AUGUSTOVIZ

Prior Lake skier 7th

Paula Moltzan of Prior Lake finished seventh in Saturday's World Cup Finals in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, lifting her to 11th in the season slalom standings.

It was her second-best World Cup individual result of her career, after a fifth-place finish in a slalom at Are, Sweden, last week.

"I'm extremely excited about how my season ended,'' Moltzan told US Ski & Snowboard. "I had four really solid slalom results in a row.''

Rachel Blount

Etc.

• The Gophers baseball team lost 4-3 to Northwestern at U.S. Bank Stadium. Minnesota starter Sam Ireland pitched seven innings of two-run ball on four hits and struck out a career-high 10 batters.

• The Northwestern (St. Paul) men's basketball team captured its second NCCAA national championship by defeating the Ottawa University Arizona Spirit 82-75. Kyle Kaemingk, Woodbury, a former New Life Academy player, was named the tournament's most outstanding player.