Dylan St. Cyr made 37 saves and fifth-seeded Michigan State beat fourth-seeded Notre Dame 4-2 to win the decisive third game of their Big Ten hockey quarterfinal series.

Nicolas Muller scored twice, including an empty-netter, and had an assist for Michigan State. Jeremy Davidson had a goal and an assist, and Tiernan Shoudy also scored for the 20th-ranked Spartans (18-17-2), who bounced back from a 1-0 loss Friday to win the final two games.

As the lowest remaining seed, Michigan State will play the Gophers in a single-game semifinal Saturday night at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

Justin Janicke and Hunter Strand scored for No. 19 Notre Dame (16-16-5), which is not expected to make the NCAA tournament field.

No. 9 Ohio State 3, No. 10 Penn State 1: Jakub Dobes made 30 saves and Cole McWard and Scooter Brickey scored in the second period to send the host and third-seeded Buckeyes (20-14-3) past the Nittany Lions (21-14-2) and into the Big Ten semis. Ohio State will play at Michigan on Saturday.