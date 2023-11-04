The Gophers will be without their leading rusher and a starting offensive guard for Saturday's game against Illinois.

True freshman running back Darius Taylor will miss his second consecutive game after suffering a leg injury in the fourth quarter of the Gophers' win at Iowa on Oct. 21. Left guard Tyler Cooper also will miss his second straight game because of injury, according to the Big Ten availability report that was released two hours before kickoff.

Redshirt freshman running back Zach Evans, who ranks fourth on the team in rushing, was listed as questionable. He missed last week's game against Michigan State after suffering a leg injury in the first half at Iowa. Evans was dressed in full uniform Saturday and went through pregame warmups.

With both Taylor and Evans out last week and senior Sean Tyler losing a fumble on his first carry, the Gophers turned to redshirt sophomore Jordan Nubin, a former defensive back who rushed 40 times for 204 yards and two touchdowns in the 27-12 win over the Spartans. Nubin was named Big Ten offensive player of the week for his efforts.

Nubin became the seventh Gophers running back since 2021 to have a 100-yard rushing game, and his was the 26th 100-yard game in that span. The other backs in that group are Mohamed Ibrahim (10 100-yard games), Ky Thomas (five), Mar'Keise Irving (three), Trey Potts (three), Taylor (three) and Bryce Williams (one). Ibrahim (two) and Nubin (one) have combined for three 200-yard games since 2021.

Taylor leads the Gophers with 591 yards and four touchdowns on 103 carries. Evans has rushed 37 times for 174 yards and a TD.

Cooper started the season's first seven games. True freshman Greg Johnson started in his place against Michigan State.

Cornerback Justin Walley, who left the Michigan State game early in the fourth quarter, was not on the availability report, indicating he is cleared to play.

Also listed as out on the availability report were freshmen offensive linemen Phillip Daniels and Reese Tripp.