NCAA Worcester (Mass.) Regional final: No. 2 seed Gophers vs. No. 1 Western Michigan

3 p.m. Sunday, DCU Center, ESPN2, 103.5-FM, 1130-AM

Gophers at a glance: Minnesota (25-12) advanced to the final with a 4-3 overtime win over Massachusetts in which it twice trailed by two goals before getting Matthew Knies' power-play marker in the third period and Ben Meyers' winner 8:31 into overtime. Goalie Justen Close made 20 saves in improving to 13-4 with a 1.93 goals-against average and .925 save percentage. … Meyers leads the Gophers in goals (17) and points (39), while D Jackson LaCombe (3-26-29) is tops in assists. Six Gophers have 25 or more points.

Broncos at a glance: Western Michigan (26-11-1) advanced with a 2-1 overtime victory over Northeastern on Luke Grainger's wraparound goal 1:33 into overtime. The victory was Western Michigan's first in NCAA tournament play. … The Broncos boast a high-scoring top line of Ethen Frank (26-13-39), who leads the nation in goals; Drew Worrad (9-36-45), who's second nationally in assists; and Cole Gallant (9-16-25). They also get offensive production from D Ronnie Attard (13-23-36), a third-round draft pick of the Philadelphia Flyers. G Brandon Bussi is 26-11-1 with a 2.56 GAA and .911 save percentage. … Pat Ferschweiler took over the head coaching reins after Andy Murray retired last summer.