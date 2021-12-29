GOPHERS-WEST VIRGINIA GAME RECAP

OFFENSIVE MVP

Daniel Faalele, Gophers

The 380-pound left tackle not only lined up as a fullback and scored on a 2-yard touchdown run, but he consistently gashed the West Virginia defense to help the Gophers surpass 200 yards on the ground.

DEFENSIVE MVP

Esezi Otomewo, Gophers

The senior defensive lineman had two of the Gophers' five sacks of West Virginia quarterback Jarret Doege, finishing with three tackles overall.

BY THE NUMBERS

249 Rushing yards for the Gophers, who averaged 4.9 yards per carry.

66 Rushing yards for West Virginia, averaging 2.4 per carry.

3 Fumbles for the Mountaineers, although they recovered all three.

8 Tackles for Tyler Nubin to lead the Gophers.

1 Reception for the Gophers' Chris Autman-Bell; it came in the fourth quarter.

64 Total yards for the Mountaineers in their first four drives after halftime.

RANDY JOHNSON