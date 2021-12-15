More from Star Tribune
Wolves
Timberwolves starting lineup picks up where it left off
Karl-Anthony Towns, Patrick Beverley, D'Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and Anthony Edwards have formed one of the league's most potent lineup combinations.
Wild
Reusse: From Kamloops to St. Paul, Wild's Evason feels a need for speed
Coach Dean Evason showed instincts for teaching the game while still a player, and his development of a free-wheeling offense — and the addition of superstar-in-the-making Kirill Kaprizov — elevated the Wild to among the NHL elite.
Wild
'We gotta be careful with it': Wild-'Canes postponed as COVID-19 creeps through NHL
The Hurricanes have six players sidelined after positive tests, and that caused Tuesday night's game at Xcel Energy Center to be scrapped.
Gophers vs. Texas A&M Corpus Christi
Gophers vs. Texas A&M Corpus Christi at Williams Arena on Dec. 14, 2021, in Minneapolis, Minn.
Judge delays case against Mich. school shooting suspect's parents
A judge granted a prosecutor more time to collect and share additional evidence against the parents of a boy charged with killing four students at Oxford High School, partly to give the Michigan community time "to heal" during the holiday season.