The Gophers enter a pressure-packed game at Purdue. Why so much pressure against the last-place team in the Big Ten West? The Gophers (5-4) need to win to become bowl eligible with sixth victories — and their final two games of the season are against Ohio State and Wisconsin, which will provide much stiffer challenges.
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m.
TV: NBC. Radio: 100.3 FM. SiriusXM: Ch. 85, 386
Play-by-play, in-game statistics
Latest betting line and pregame statistics
College football scoreboard and schedule
Randy Johnson's game prediction
