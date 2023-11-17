The Gophers face seemingly insurmountable odds as huge underdogs against the undefeated Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday in Columbus. Can Minnesota (5-5) pull an upset and make themselves bowl eligible before their regular season finale against Wisconsin next weekend at Huntington Bank Stadium?
Kickoff: 3 p.m.
TV: BTN. Radio: 100.3 FM. SiriusXM: Ch. 388, 196
Play-by-play, in-game statistics
Latest betting line and pregame statistics
College football scoreboard and schedule
Randy Johnson's game prediction
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
A Texas woman convicted of killing pro cyclist 'Mo' Wilson is sentenced to 90 years in prison
A Texas jury on Friday sentenced a woman to 90 years in prison for the May 2022 shooting death of rising professional cyclist Anna ''Mo'' Wilson in a case that sent investigators on a 43-day international search for the killer.
Sports
Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson expects to play against Bills despite elbow injury
New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson expects to play Sunday against the Buffalo Bills despite being listed as questionable for the game with an injured elbow.
Sports
NFL investigating why Bengals didn't list Joe Burrow on injury report, AP source says
The NFL is investigating why the Cincinnati Bengals did not list Joe Burrow on its injury report before the team's Thursday night game in which Burrow exited in the second quarter with a wrist injury that will end his season, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Friday.
Sports
Bobby Ussery, Hall of Fame jockey whose horse was DQ'd in 1968 Kentucky Derby, dies at 88
Bobby Ussery, a Hall of Fame jockey who won the 1967 Kentucky Derby and then crossed the finish line first in the 1968 edition only to be disqualified days later, has died. He was 88.
High Schools
Meet Chanhassen's undefeated Trench Hogs, don't touch their playmakers
Dynamic back Maxwell Woods and successful passer Brayden Windschitl benefit from Chanhassen's offensive line.