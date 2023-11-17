Gophers vs. Ohio State: Watching and following the game
The Gophers face seemingly insurmountable odds as huge underdogs against the undefeated Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday in Columbus. Can Minnesota (5-5) pull an upset…
Gophers junior Daniel Jackson rising into one of Big Ten's top receivers
Daniel Jackson's improvement at wide receiver has been one of the Gophers' most important developments in an otherwise frustrating season.
Do the Gophers have any shot at Ohio State? Randy Johnson makes the call.
The undefeated Buckeyes have a huge game with Michigan Nov. 25, but first comes a visit to Columbus from the reeling Gophers.
Gophers could make bowl with 5-7 record but need six wins to be sure
Randy Johnson's College Football Insider: The Gophers are tied for eighth nationally in multiyear APR (Academic Progress Rate), which is used as a tiebreaker for bowl selection.
Will Badgers' nightmare continue? Randy Johnson's Big Ten picks say ...
The Gophers aren't the only Big Ten West team in misery. Wisconsin has dropped four of the past five.
Gophers QB Kaliakmanis: 'I'm nowhere near where I want to be'
Athan Kaliakmanis continues to show flashes but needs more consistency — and fewer dropped passes by his teammates.
Big Ten power rankings: Gophers all tied up after Purdue beatdown
The Big Ten West is a hotbed of mediocrity right now and Randy Johnson demonstrates that in his latest power rankings.
Reusse: Big Ten coaches take back seat to this $75 million debacle
Texas A&M's problem, all $75 million of it, makes anything happening in Michigan or Minnesota seem small-time. Jimbo Fisher's buyout is an all-timer.
Last-place Purdue to elite Ohio St., Gophers have so much to solve
As the Gophers prepare for the challenge that the star-studded and undefeated Buckeyes present, the coaching staff first must figure out who will be available to play.
Souhan: Vikings, Wolves winning methods highlight Fleck's faults
P.J. Fleck's me-first approach stands in contrast to Kevin O'Connell, Chris Finch and other Minnesota leaders — both in style and success. Fleck has made the Gophers football program all about him.
Ohio State's five-star recruits don't even include Marvin Harrison Jr.
The Buckeyes' Marvin Harrison Jr. is "only" a four-star recruit, but he has blossomed into one of the top players in the country.
