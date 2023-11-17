Ohio State is 10-0 on the season and firmly in the running for the College Football Playoff.
Ohio State is 10-0 on the season and firmly in the running for the College Football Playoff.

Gophers vs. Ohio State: Watching and following the game

58 minutes ago
The Gophers face seemingly insurmountable odds as huge underdogs against the undefeated Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday in Columbus. Can Minnesota (5-5) pull an upset…
Gophers junior Daniel Jackson has seven touchdown catches this year, including this 31-yarder against Illinois on Nov. 4 at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Gophers junior Daniel Jackson rising into one of Big Ten's top receivers

12:22pm
Daniel Jackson's improvement at wide receiver has been one of the Gophers' most important developments in an otherwise frustrating season.
Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) made a catch, fending off coverage from Wisconsin’s Jason Maitre (23) when the teams met Oct. 28 in Madison.

Do the Gophers have any shot at Ohio State? Randy Johnson makes the call.

9:05am
The undefeated Buckeyes have a huge game with Michigan Nov. 25, but first comes a visit to Columbus from the reeling Gophers.
The Gophers’ fate is in their hands with two games remaining against Ohio State and Wisconsin, but even if they lose both, kicker Dragan Kesich (99)

Gophers could make bowl with 5-7 record but need six wins to be sure

November 16
Randy Johnson's College Football Insider: The Gophers are tied for eighth nationally in multiyear APR (Academic Progress Rate), which is used as a tiebreaker for bowl selection.
The Badgers need one more win to reach bowl eligibility. They play Nebraska at home Saturday before playing at Minnesota on Nov. 24.

Will Badgers' nightmare continue? Randy Johnson's Big Ten picks say ...

November 16
The Gophers aren't the only Big Ten West team in misery. Wisconsin has dropped four of the past five.
Over the past two games, Gophers redshirt sophomore Athan Kaliakmanis has shown stretches of play during which he has looked the part of a successful

Gophers QB Kaliakmanis: 'I'm nowhere near where I want to be'

November 15
Athan Kaliakmanis continues to show flashes but needs more consistency — and fewer dropped passes by his teammates.
Purdue gained 604 yards against the Gophers in its 49-30 victory Saturday.

Big Ten power rankings: Gophers all tied up after Purdue beatdown

November 14
The Big Ten West is a hotbed of mediocrity right now and Randy Johnson demonstrates that in his latest power rankings.
November 14
Jimbo Fisher will leave Texas A&M and become a very rich man.

Reusse: Big Ten coaches take back seat to this $75 million debacle

Texas A&M's problem, all $75 million of it, makes anything happening in Michigan or Minnesota seem small-time. Jimbo Fisher's buyout is an all-timer.
November 14
The Gophers gave up 49 points to last place Purdue on Saturday, including this touchdown run by Devin Mockobee. Now they face undefeated Ohio State.

Last-place Purdue to elite Ohio St., Gophers have so much to solve

As the Gophers prepare for the challenge that the star-studded and undefeated Buckeyes present, the coaching staff first must figure out who will be available to play.
November 14
In his seventh season in Minnesota, P.J. Fleck is 49-32 as Gophers head coach.

Souhan: Vikings, Wolves winning methods highlight Fleck's faults

P.J. Fleck's me-first approach stands in contrast to Kevin O'Connell, Chris Finch and other Minnesota leaders — both in style and success. Fleck has made the Gophers football program all about him.
November 13
Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr., top, has 59 receptions for 1,063 yards and 12 touchdowns this season.

Ohio State's five-star recruits don't even include Marvin Harrison Jr.

The Buckeyes' Marvin Harrison Jr. is "only" a four-star recruit, but he has blossomed into one of the top players in the country.