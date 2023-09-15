North Carolina players took the field before last week’s game against Appalachian State
Rerinhold Matay, Associated Press
Gophers-North Carolina: Things to know before and during the game

37 minutes ago
Gophers freshman running back Darius Taylor (1) produced 149 yards rushing just in the second half last Saturday against Eastern Michigan.

Top running back Taylor committed to Gophers — then the hard work began

9:49am
Darius Taylor gave a verbal commitment to the U in April of his junior year in high school. Then it became a precarious ride for P.J. Fleck when other top teams, including Michigan, still keep coming after him.
North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye has guided the Tar Heels to a 2-0 record, with the second one being more of a challenge than expected.

Can Gophers upset North Carolina? Here's Randy Johnson's prediction

7:01am
The No. 20 Tar Heels started with a convincing 31-17 victory over South Carolina before needing double-OT to escape a loss to Appalachian State. Which team will lose its first game of the season?
Gophers fans flocked to Boulder, Colorado in 2021 and were rewarded when Minnesota defeated the Buffaloes 30-0.

Gophers football schedule continues to deliver marquee trips for fans

September 14
College Football Insider: This weekend's trip to North Carolina is another example of how the Gophers are trying to create a more attractive non-conference schedule.
Fayetteville (Ark.) senior Drake Lindsey committed to the Gophers in the spring. The 6-5 quarterback has been hot to start this season.

Gophers QB recruit fires four TD passes with P.J. Fleck watching

September 12
P.J. Fleck had never been to Arkansas to watch Drake Lindsey play. But the Gophers coach was so impressed from film that he'd already extended the strong-armed senior a scholarship offer.
Washington State running back Nakia Watson (25) rushed for a second-half touchdown against Wisconsin on Saturday in Pullman, Wash.

Big Ten power rankings: Badgers tumble, impact of a Gophers win

September 11
Wisconsin suffered a loss at Washington State that knocked them down in Randy Johnson's rankings. Meanwhile, Maryland is a team on the rise after a slow start and fast finish.
North Carolina offensive lineman Spencer Rolland (75) blocks Appalachian State defensive end Kevin Abrams-Verwayne (97) on Saturday.

Apple Valley grad anchoring Tar Heels line excited for Gophers

September 13
North Carolina senior right tackle Spencer Rolland, who played at Apple Valley, faces the Gophers on Saturday in Chapel Hill.
Gophers
September 13
North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye threw a pass during a double-overtime victory over Appalachian State on Saturday in Chapel Hill.

Gophers know North Carolina's Maye 'can do it all' at quarterback

Drake Maye was a five-star recruit and highly coveted by teams wishing he would transfer after a breakout season last fall. North Carolina is glad he stayed.
Gophers
September 12
North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye celebrated a rushing touchdown in double overtime against Appalachian State on Saturday in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Facing ACC's top offensive player is U's challenge vs. North Carolina

Drake Maye of 20th-ranked North Carolina was the ACC Offensive Player of the Year in 2022 after passing for 4,321 yards and 38 touchdowns while rushing for 698 yards and seven TDs.
Gophers
September 11
The Gophers football team visited the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York on Dec. 27 last year, two days before the Pinstripe Bowl aga

Fleck gathers Gophers football team for Sept. 11 remembrance

P.J. Fleck also said there is "definitely a chance" Gophers linebacker Cody Lindenberg returns from injury for Saturday's game at North Carolina.
Colleges
September 14
Nathan Carter (5) and his Michigan State teammates face No. 8 Washington on Saturday.

Which Big Ten teams reach 3-0? Find out in Randy Johnson's picks

Penn State faces Illinois and Michigan State plays host to Washington in two of the Big Ten's most intriguing matchups.