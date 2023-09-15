Gophers-North Carolina: Things to know before and during the game
Top running back Taylor committed to Gophers — then the hard work began
Darius Taylor gave a verbal commitment to the U in April of his junior year in high school. Then it became a precarious ride for P.J. Fleck when other top teams, including Michigan, still keep coming after him.
Can Gophers upset North Carolina? Here's Randy Johnson's prediction
The No. 20 Tar Heels started with a convincing 31-17 victory over South Carolina before needing double-OT to escape a loss to Appalachian State. Which team will lose its first game of the season?
Gophers football schedule continues to deliver marquee trips for fans
College Football Insider: This weekend's trip to North Carolina is another example of how the Gophers are trying to create a more attractive non-conference schedule.
Gophers QB recruit fires four TD passes with P.J. Fleck watching
P.J. Fleck had never been to Arkansas to watch Drake Lindsey play. But the Gophers coach was so impressed from film that he'd already extended the strong-armed senior a scholarship offer.
Big Ten power rankings: Badgers tumble, impact of a Gophers win
Wisconsin suffered a loss at Washington State that knocked them down in Randy Johnson's rankings. Meanwhile, Maryland is a team on the rise after a slow start and fast finish.
Apple Valley grad anchoring Tar Heels line excited for Gophers
North Carolina senior right tackle Spencer Rolland, who played at Apple Valley, faces the Gophers on Saturday in Chapel Hill.
Gophers know North Carolina's Maye 'can do it all' at quarterback
Drake Maye was a five-star recruit and highly coveted by teams wishing he would transfer after a breakout season last fall. North Carolina is glad he stayed.
Facing ACC's top offensive player is U's challenge vs. North Carolina
Drake Maye of 20th-ranked North Carolina was the ACC Offensive Player of the Year in 2022 after passing for 4,321 yards and 38 touchdowns while rushing for 698 yards and seven TDs.
Fleck gathers Gophers football team for Sept. 11 remembrance
P.J. Fleck also said there is "definitely a chance" Gophers linebacker Cody Lindenberg returns from injury for Saturday's game at North Carolina.
Which Big Ten teams reach 3-0? Find out in Randy Johnson's picks
Penn State faces Illinois and Michigan State plays host to Washington in two of the Big Ten's most intriguing matchups.
