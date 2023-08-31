Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) reacted after the Gophers scored against Syracuse in the Pinstripe Bowl game with Syracuse that ended the
Adam Hunger, Associated Press
Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) reacted after the Gophers scored against Syracuse in the Pinstripe Bowl game with Syracuse that ended the 2022 season.

Gophers-Nebraska: Things to know before and during the game

21 minutes ago
The Gophers open the Big Ten season with a conference battle against Nebraska. Tap on the headline above to see the Star Tribune's coverage highlights and other facts to fully follow the game.
Gophers safety Tyler Nubin, right, and teammates kept Nebraska under wraps when the teams met Nov. 5, 2022 in Lincoln, a 20-13 Minnesota victory.

Gophers vs. Nebraska: Story lines, stats, Randy Johnson's prediction

6:14am
Randy Johnson makes his pick as Nebraska will be breaking in a new coach (Matt Rhule) and new quarterback (Jeff Sims) in Thursday night's sold-out season opener against the Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium.
Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck during an open Gophers football practice at the Universtiy of Minnesota Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minn. ] R

Scoggins: Will Fleck change as a coach, as change swirls all around?

6:09am
P.J. Fleck insists he's adapting as a coach, not changing, but the landscape that surrounds him has shifted dramatically as he begins his seventh season in Minnesota.
The Minnesota Marching Band will welcome the Gophers into Huntington Bank Stadium for the Ski-U-March and then perform on the field at 6:40 p.m.

Fan's guide to Gophers football season opener: New rules, new foods

August 30
The Gophers football team opens a new season Thursday vs. Nebraska (7 p.m.), and the festivities start hours earlier.
Gophers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, a third-year sophomore, went 3-2 as a starter last season and is eager to take more of a leadership role for th

Big hopes, bigger role: Kaliakmanis ready to be face of the Gophers

6:00am
Quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis has embraced the leadership role that comes with the position. His first major test comes tonight with the Gophers open their season against Nebraska.
This will be a season of transition for the Gophers with several program stalwarts having graduated and one of the most difficult schedules in the cou

Can Gophers reach championship dreams under Fleck this season?

August 29
The schedule will be unrelenting for a football team in transition, but coach P.J. Fleck remains focused on his stated goal of winning the Big Ten West.
Gophers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis will be playing behind an offensive line that needs to replace three starters this season.

Neal: Gophers fans. Are you ready for a mid-level bowl game this season?

6:23am
Looking at a challenging schedule and knowing some of the issues that face the 2023 Gophers appears to lead the Gophers to a bowl bid — but not one of the glamour games. Here's why.
August 25
Nebraska coach Bob Devaney is carried off the field by his victorious players after the Cornhuskers defeated Oklahoma 35-31 on Thanksgiving Day in 197

Reusse: What happened to Nebraska football? Ask a 'Minnesota Twin'

Minnesotans Tom Ruud and Bob Nelson were standout linebackers for Nebraska football teams of the 1970s. Ruud recognizes the program's current tough times but won't say the Huskers can't be great again.
August 28
Sean Tyler rushed for 1,000 yards each of the past two seasons at Western Michigan before transferring to Minnesota.

Seven newcomers who could be difference-makers for U football

The Gophers bolstered their roster — especially at running back and wide receiver — with some key new faces from the transfer portal.