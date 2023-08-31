Gophers-Nebraska: Things to know before and during the game
The Gophers open the Big Ten season with a conference battle against Nebraska. Tap on the headline above to see the Star Tribune's coverage highlights and other facts to fully follow the game.
Gophers vs. Nebraska: Story lines, stats, Randy Johnson's prediction
Randy Johnson makes his pick as Nebraska will be breaking in a new coach (Matt Rhule) and new quarterback (Jeff Sims) in Thursday night's sold-out season opener against the Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium.
Scoggins: Will Fleck change as a coach, as change swirls all around?
P.J. Fleck insists he's adapting as a coach, not changing, but the landscape that surrounds him has shifted dramatically as he begins his seventh season in Minnesota.
Fan's guide to Gophers football season opener: New rules, new foods
The Gophers football team opens a new season Thursday vs. Nebraska (7 p.m.), and the festivities start hours earlier.
Big hopes, bigger role: Kaliakmanis ready to be face of the Gophers
Quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis has embraced the leadership role that comes with the position. His first major test comes tonight with the Gophers open their season against Nebraska.
Can Gophers reach championship dreams under Fleck this season?
The schedule will be unrelenting for a football team in transition, but coach P.J. Fleck remains focused on his stated goal of winning the Big Ten West.
Neal: Gophers fans. Are you ready for a mid-level bowl game this season?
Looking at a challenging schedule and knowing some of the issues that face the 2023 Gophers appears to lead the Gophers to a bowl bid — but not one of the glamour games. Here's why.
Reusse: What happened to Nebraska football? Ask a 'Minnesota Twin'
Minnesotans Tom Ruud and Bob Nelson were standout linebackers for Nebraska football teams of the 1970s. Ruud recognizes the program's current tough times but won't say the Huskers can't be great again.
Seven newcomers who could be difference-makers for U football
The Gophers bolstered their roster — especially at running back and wide receiver — with some key new faces from the transfer portal.
