Series preview: Gophers women's hockey at Minnesota Duluth

3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, AMSOIL Arena

TV: none Friday, FOX9-Plus Saturday (Stream: BTN Plus both days)

Gophers update: Minnesota (20-3-2, 17-1-2 WCHA, 53 points) has won 10 consecutive games by a combined 62-6 score, leads the WCHA standings and sits at No. 3 in the U.S. College Hockey Online poll and in the PairWise Ratings. The Gophers are coming off a 7-0, 4-1 sweep of Bemidji State in which national scoring leader Taylor Heise (20 goals, 27 assists, 47 points) had two goals and three assists, earning WCHA Forward of the Week honors. Madison Kaiser had two assists each game and was named the WCHA's Freshman of the Week. Goalie Skylar Vetter (17-3-2, 1.67 goals-against average, .926 save percentage) stopped 30 of 31 shots over five periods against the Beavers. Grace Zumwinkle (21-24-45) leads the nation in goals and game-winning goals (eight) and ranks third in points. … The Gophers beat Minnesota Duluth 3-2 in overtime and 5-3 at Ridder Arena in early November.

Bulldogs update: Minnesota Duluth (19-6-1, 13-6-1, 40 points) is in fourth place in the WCHA following a 3-0 and 5-1 sweep of St. Thomas in St. Paul. The sixth-ranked Bulldogs, last year's NCAA runners-up, have won six in a row, including a 3-1, 1-0 sweep of Wisconsin in Madison. Forward Gabbie Hughes (7-27-34) leads the Bulldogs in scoring, while defenseman Ashton Bell (10-15-25) supplies scoring punch from the blue line. Goalie Emma Soderberg (16-6-0, 1.50, .932) ranks third nationally with seven shutouts. … The Bulldogs have finished their regular-season series against Ohio State and Wisconsin, securing three points against the defending national champion Buckeyes and eight against the Badgers.