gophers women's basketball gameday

8 p.m. vs. Michigan State• BTN, 96.7-FM

20 point header goes here xyxyx

Gophers update: The Gophers are coming off a 99-66 loss to Drake on Sunday, one in which three potential starters were unavailable, either because of illness, injury or, in Kayla Mershon's case, awaiting word that she'd get a transfer waiver from the NCAA. Minnesota ended its two-game nonconference slate at 1-1. The Gophers, who played Drake with eight available players, should get highly-touted freshman guard Alexia Smith back for this game. It is possible G Sara Scalia and F Laura Bagwell-Katalinich could be available as well. PG Jasmine Powell has averaged 21.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 7.5 assists in two games. But she has struggled with her shot and has 12 turnovers in two games. F Kadi Sissoko had 24 points in her Gophers debut. She is averaging 18.0 points and 8.5 rebounds. G Gadiva Hubbard is averaging 11.5 points and has hit six of 16 three-pointers.

Spartans update: Much like Minnesota, Michigan State has significantly revamped its roster with several transfers. The Spartans went 2-0 in nonconference play, with one-sided victories over Saint Francis and Detroit Mercy. The Spartans are led by junior G Nia Clouden. The team's leading scorer last season (14.5), she scored 15 points in each of the Spartans' first two games. She is one of five MSU players averaging in double figures, including sophomore F Taiyier Parks and freshman post Kendall Bostic, who both average 11.5 points.

KENT YOUNGBLOOD