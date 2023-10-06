Gophers-Michigan: Things to know before and during the game
Tap on the headline above to see the Star Tribune's coverage highlights and other facts to fully follow the game.
QB 1 vs. QB 2: Gophers, Michigan quarterbacks have crossed paths for years
The Gophers' game vs. No. 2 Michigan will pit quarterbacks Athan Kaliakmanis and Michigan's J.J. McCarthy, who were ranked as the two best signal callers from Illinois in the class of 2021.
An upset formula for Michigan? Randy Johnson's Gophers prediction
The Gophers are nearly three-touchdown underdogs against a Michigan team that looks headed toward a third consecutive College Football Playoff. Will they overcome the odds?
New Big Ten football schedule keeps U's rivalry games through 2028
College football insider: The Big Ten stuck with nine-game conference schedules and the elimination of East and West divisions.
Up next for U: No. 2 Michigan's offensive and defensive juggernaut
Coach P.J. Fleck said this Michigan team is one of the best the Gophers have faced since he came to Minnesota in 2017.
Vikings sign former U quarterback Morgan to practice squad
With backup Nick Mullens nursing a back injury, the Vikings looked around locally for quarterback depth. Tanner Morgan has been working as a volunteer assistant with the Gophers at the U.
Gophers offensive line recruit does it all for North Dakota powerhouse
Gophers recruit Riley Sunram, the No. 1 senior in North Dakota, plays offense, defense, kicks and competes in three sports at his high school in a town of 900 people near Fargo.
Gophers
Nonconference schedule over. Now comes tough part for the Gophers.
The Gophers now embark on a stretch of seven games over eight weeks of Big Ten play to stamp their 2023 legacy. First up is No. 2-ranked Michigan at Huntington Bank Stadium.
Gophers
Evans gives Gophers fourth straight Big Ten freshman of the week award
The Gophers have swept all four Big Ten freshman of the week awards this season — three from Darius Taylor and one from Zach Evans.
Gophers
Can improved Rutgers hang with Badgers? Randy Johnson's Big Ten picks
In another measuring stick game, 5-0 Maryland will be at the Horseshoe taking on Ohio State.
Gophers
Randy Johnson's Big Ten power rankings crowded with West teams in bottom half
The Gophers are stuck with the Northwestern loss on their résumé. But most other teams in the Big Ten West have had their own struggles. The division is wide open.
