Minnesota players gathered before their game against Louisiana last weekend.
Bruce Kluckhohn, Associated Press
Gophers-Michigan: Things to know before and during the game

2:29pm
From 2018, here’s current Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (center) with Gophers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis on the right and his older brother,

QB 1 vs. QB 2: Gophers, Michigan quarterbacks have crossed paths for years

33 minutes ago
The Gophers' game vs. No. 2 Michigan will pit quarterbacks Athan Kaliakmanis and Michigan's J.J. McCarthy, who were ranked as the two best signal callers from Illinois in the class of 2021.
Michigan running back Blake Corum has nine touchdown runs, tied for most in the nation.

An upset formula for Michigan? Randy Johnson's Gophers prediction

6:47am
The Gophers are nearly three-touchdown underdogs against a Michigan team that looks headed toward a third consecutive College Football Playoff. Will they overcome the odds?
Fans wearing Washington gear held a sign in Seattle referencing Washington’s upcoming move to the Big Ten conference.

New Big Ten football schedule keeps U's rivalry games through 2028

October 5
College football insider: The Big Ten stuck with nine-game conference schedules and the elimination of East and West divisions.
Michigan’s defense swallowed up Rutgers running back Kyle Monangai during the Sept. 23 game in Ann Arbor.

Up next for U: No. 2 Michigan's offensive and defensive juggernaut

October 2
Coach P.J. Fleck said this Michigan team is one of the best the Gophers have faced since he came to Minnesota in 2017.
Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell, left, talked with former Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan at the Minnesota Pro Day for draft prospects in March

Vikings sign former U quarterback Morgan to practice squad

October 5
With backup Nick Mullens nursing a back injury, the Vikings looked around locally for quarterback depth. Tanner Morgan has been working as a volunteer assistant with the Gophers at the U.
Kindred lineman and Gophers recruit Riley Sunram is the No. 1 senior in North Dakota and making an impact in all three phases this season.

Gophers offensive line recruit does it all for North Dakota powerhouse

October 3
Gophers recruit Riley Sunram, the No. 1 senior in North Dakota, plays offense, defense, kicks and competes in three sports at his high school in a town of 900 people near Fargo.
Gophers
October 2
Gophers wide receiver Daniel Jackson caught a 37-yard touchdown pass on a gutsy fourth-and-2 call in the fourth quarter in Minnesota’s 35-24 victory

Nonconference schedule over. Now comes tough part for the Gophers.

The Gophers now embark on a stretch of seven games over eight weeks of Big Ten play to stamp their 2023 legacy. First up is No. 2-ranked Michigan at Huntington Bank Stadium.
Gophers
October 2
Gophers running back Zach Evans (26) ran for a touchdown against Louisiana during the third quarter of Saturday’s victory.

Evans gives Gophers fourth straight Big Ten freshman of the week award

The Gophers have swept all four Big Ten freshman of the week awards this season — three from Darius Taylor and one from Zach Evans.
Gophers
October 5
Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt will lead the team into Saturday’s game at Wisconsin, starting at 11 a.m.

Can improved Rutgers hang with Badgers? Randy Johnson's Big Ten picks

In another measuring stick game, 5-0 Maryland will be at the Horseshoe taking on Ohio State.
Gophers
October 2
Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara suffered a knee injury in the first half of Saturday night’s victory against Michigan State and did not return to the

Randy Johnson's Big Ten power rankings crowded with West teams in bottom half

The Gophers are stuck with the Northwestern loss on their résumé. But most other teams in the Big Ten West have had their own struggles. The division is wide open.