Gophers vs. Bowling Green: Watching and following the Quick Lane Bowl
Upset again? RJ's Gophers-Bowling Green Quick Lane Bowl pick.
The Gophers have a four-game losing streak and need to patch holes at QB and defensive coordinator against a Bowling Green team that beat them 14-10 as 31-point underdogs two years ago.
The 2023.5 season? That's how Fleck sees Quick Lane Bowl for Gophers
The glass-half-empty crowd might say Gophers coach P.J. Fleck is using the 2023.5 slogan to distance the team from its 5-7 record. The glass-half-full crowd might say it's a way to turn the page.
Gophers QB Kramer gets his shot; real-life matters can wait
The Gophers "were out of quarterbacks," as coach P.J. Fleck said, before they asked Cole Kramer to stay one more game and make his first career start.
Neal: Rush of roster building over, Fleck rushes into bowl game mode
The portal and prep recruits dealt with, he will lead the Gophers into the Quick Lane Bowl on Tuesday.
Reusse: Quick Lane Bowl absurd? Gophers' first bowl game had oddities, too.
The Gophers' appearance in the Quick Lane Bowl with a losing record sent columnist Patrick Reusse to the newspaper archives, looking for tales of their first bowl game: The Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 1961.
Gophers coach P.J. Fleck waiting for right time to hire new D-coordinator
With Joe Rossi off to Michigan State, the Gophers need a new defensive coordinator, but coach P.J. Fleck said the rest of the defensive coaches are in place.
Gophers sign Perich, 24 others, snapping a frustrating losing skid
Four-star safety Koi Perich signed his national letter of intent Wednesday as college football's early signing period opened. Perich stayed true to his Gophers verbal commitment despite a late push by Ohio State.
Meet the 2024 Gophers football recruiting class
The Gophers announced their 2024 recruiting class on Wednesday. Here is a look at the 19 high school seniors and six college transfers who joined P.J. Fleck's squad.
