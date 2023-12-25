Gophers vs. Bowling Green: Watching and following the Quick Lane Bowl

Daniel Jackson leads the Gophers in receiving yards (831) and receiving touchdowns (eight) this season.

Upset again? RJ's Gophers-Bowling Green Quick Lane Bowl pick.

December 24
The Gophers have a four-game losing streak and need to patch holes at QB and defensive coordinator against a Bowling Green team that beat them 14-10 as 31-point underdogs two years ago.
Gophers coach P.J. Fleck got ready to lead players onto the field for the Michigan game on Oct. 7 at Huntington Bank Stadium.

The 2023.5 season? That's how Fleck sees Quick Lane Bowl for Gophers

December 24
The glass-half-empty crowd might say Gophers coach P.J. Fleck is using the 2023.5 slogan to distance the team from its 5-7 record. The glass-half-full crowd might say it's a way to turn the page.
Cole Kramer has been a Gophers backup quarterback for five years. At Tuesday’s Quick Lane Bowl, he’ll make his first start.

Gophers QB Kramer gets his shot; real-life matters can wait

December 23
The Gophers "were out of quarterbacks," as coach P.J. Fleck said, before they asked Cole Kramer to stay one more game and make his first career start.
P.J. Fleck dealt with recruiting and the transfer portal while preparing the Gophers for a bowl game.

Neal: Rush of roster building over, Fleck rushes into bowl game mode

December 23
The portal and prep recruits dealt with, he will lead the Gophers into the Quick Lane Bowl on Tuesday.
The Gophers arrived at Burbank Airport for the Rose Bowl on Dec. 17, 1960.

Reusse: Quick Lane Bowl absurd? Gophers' first bowl game had oddities, too.

December 22
The Gophers' appearance in the Quick Lane Bowl with a losing record sent columnist Patrick Reusse to the newspaper archives, looking for tales of their first bowl game: The Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 1961.
Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said he wanted to wait through signing day before placing his focus on finding defensive coordinator Joe Rossi's replacement

Gophers coach P.J. Fleck waiting for right time to hire new D-coordinator

December 20
With Joe Rossi off to Michigan State, the Gophers need a new defensive coordinator, but coach P.J. Fleck said the rest of the defensive coaches are in place.
December 20
Koi Perich talked about his decision to play football for the University of Minnesota on Wednesday afternoon. He sent his letter of intent to the Gophers

Gophers sign Perich, 24 others, snapping a frustrating losing skid

Four-star safety Koi Perich signed his national letter of intent Wednesday as college football's early signing period opened. Perich stayed true to his Gophers verbal commitment despite a late push by Ohio State.
December 19
Fayetteville (Ark.) QB Drake Lindsey passed for 3,916 yards and 52 TDs with two interceptions this season.

Meet the 2024 Gophers football recruiting class

The Gophers announced their 2024 recruiting class on Wednesday. Here is a look at the 19 high school seniors and six college transfers who joined P.J. Fleck's squad.