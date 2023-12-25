The Gophers didn't win the six games needed to automatically become bowl eligible. But they qualified for a postseason game because of their academic performance among teams that finished with 5-7 records.
Kickoff: 1 p.m. at Ford Field in Detroit.
TV: ESPN. Radio: 100.3 FM. SiriusXM: Ch. 84, 372
Play-by-play, in-game statistics
Latest betting line and pregame statistics
College football scoreboard and schedule
Randy Johnson's game prediction
Take me back to the Kickoff page
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Kickoff: Your guide to Gophers vs. Bowling Green in the Quick Lane Bowl
Here's where you can find everything you'll need to follow the Gophers-Bowling Green game. TV/radio information, game updates, statistics, our game prediction and more.
Sports
Gophers vs. Bowling Green: Watching and following the Quick Lane Bowl
Tap on the headline above for how to watch, our game prediction, pregame and play-by-play details.
Sports
Live: Gophers vs. Bowling Green. Follow the Quick Lane Bowl here.
The Gophers take their 5-7 record to Detroit. Tap here for play-by-play, score updates and a complete schedule of bowl games.
Sports
Star Tribune Sportsperson of the Year past winners, from 1998 to 2022
A committee of Star Tribune staff members has chosen a winner each year, beginning in 1998.
Sports
56-yard field goal sends Patriots past Broncos as Denver's playoff hopes dim
Bailey Zappe had a feeling this would be the New England Patriots' night when he coughed up the football at his 5-yard line on his very first snap and his defense bailed him out by keeping the Denver Broncos out of the end zone.