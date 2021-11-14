The eighth-ranked Gophers volleyball team's six-match winning streak ended Sunday at Maturi Pavilion with a four-set loss to No. 9 Purdue.

The Gophers did so by losing 12-25, 25-15, 16-25 and 25-22 after they led 22-20 late in the fourth set but lost the final five points in a stretch that included Purdue's successful challenge of a call.

The loss kept them Gophers from tying Wisconsin and Nebraska for first place in the Big Ten.

Purdue's Caitlyn Newton led her team with 19 kills while the Gophers' Stephanie Samedy had 23.

The Boilermakers won a crucial challenge late in the fourth set when a point ruled for the Gophers was overruled when they led 22-20.

That brought Purdue within 22-21 and it followed by winning the next two points as well for a 23-22 lead.

Until Sunday, the Gophers had won its last three matches against Top 10 ranked opponents starting with a 3-1 victory over No. 6 Ohio State on Oct. 24 and including a 3-2 decision over No. 6 Nebraska and a 3-1 victory in a rematch at Ohio State five days later.

It also had swept unranked Iowa Thursday in Iowa City its last time out.

Purdue arrived with a five-game winning streak of its own after beating No. 2-ranked Wisconsin in four sets twice in two weeks. Most recently was Friday's victory at Madison on its way to Minneapolis.