Elia Rubin had 17 kills, Kendall Kipp had 16 while hitting .382 and host and fifth-ranked Stanford beat the 10th-ranked Gophers volleyball team 25-21, 19-25, 25-16, 25-16 in the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge on Saturday night.

The Gophers split their two matches over the weekend at Maples Pavilion in Palo Alto, Calif., after beating sixth-ranked Oregon in five sets on Friday. The Gophers (3-3) finished 1-3 during their two-week stretch against top-10 competition, having lost at home to Texas and at Florida last week.

The Cardinal hit .304 as a team to the Gophers' .205. Mckenna Wucherer had 12 kills but was the only Gophers player in double digits. Taylor Landfair and Lydia Grote had eight kills each. Melani Shaffmaster had 32 assists and 14 digs.

The Gophers fell to 3-12 all-time vs. the Cardinal, including 0-4 in Palo Alto.

The Gophers return home for the Diet Coke Classic at Maturi Pavilion, facing High Point on Thursday and No. 16 Creighton on Saturday.

Gophers men win Badger Classic

The Gophers men's cross-country team won away from the Twin Cities for the first time in five years, winning the Badger Classic in Madison, Wis.

The men's team scored 50 points, three better than second-place Illinois' 53. Ohio State was third with 57.

Redshirt freshman Shane Griepentrog (24:30.2) was the Gophers' top finisher in the men's 8,000-meter race, finishing fourth overall.

The Gophers women's team finished fourth overall, with host Wisconsin winning with 46 points to Michigan's 49 and Northwestern's 53. Senior Taylor Kreitinger (18:22.1) was the top Gophers' top female finisher at 10th in the 5,200-meter competition.