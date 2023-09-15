The No. 9 Gophers volleyball team faces a ranked opponent for the sixth time in eight matches this season when it faces No. 14 Creighton to conclude the Diet Coke Classic on Saturday night at Maturi Pavilion.
Creighton beat High Point 25-21, 25-12, 25-10 on Friday, getting 14 kills from Ava Martin and 13 from Kiana Schmitt (on 16 attempts with no errors, an .813 hitting percentage).
This will be the final nonconference match of the regular season for the Gophers (4-3), who beat High Point in four sets Thursday. The Gophers begin conference play Thursday at Iowa, followed by a visit to No. 4 Nebraska on Sept. 24.
