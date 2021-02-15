If this weekend is any indication, good things are ahead for the Gophers at home.

Facing a ranked opponent at home for the first time this season in No. 8 Penn State, No. 5 Minnesota won 3-2 Sunday at the Maturi Pavilion. The 25-19, 16-25, 17-25, 25-15, 15-10 victory Sunday completed a weekend sweep for the Gophers and kept them undefeated.

Minnesota also defeated Penn State on Saturday, 3-1. Minnesota stands atop the Big Ten with an 8-0 record; Penn State fell to 2-2. The Nittany Lions have played only four matches because COVID-19 forced four to be postponed.

Minnesota started the match strong, led by defensive specialist Rachel Kilkelly. She kicked the Gophers off with two service aces on the first three points, giving the Gophers a 3-0 lead almost immediately.

The two teams traded blows once Penn State settled, and then Minnesota held only a 6-4 lead. But a four-point run thanks in part to a service error and attack error from Penn State gave the Gophers a cushion that they held on to through the rest of the set.

In the first set, the Nittany Lions never strung together more than two consecutive points until right at the end with a run of three. But it was too little too late as the Gophers held on to win the opening set 25-19. Stephanie Samedy led all players with six kills in the first set. Taylor Landfair had four kills for the Gophers, more than any of the Nittany Lions individually.

Penn State quickly showed in the second set that it wasn't going to go away too easily. After registering a block on the first point, their first lead of the match, the Nittany Lions turned in two early runs to jump out to a 10-3 lead.

Minnesota slowed the momentum with a three-point run with an ace from Regan Pittman to draw within 10-6, but the Gophers just couldn't quite gain enough steam to overcome the early deficit. Minnesota's hit percentage fell to .075% by the end of the second set, and the Nittany Lions kept chipping away straight to a 25-16 victory.

In the third, Minnesota made sure Penn State didn't have another fast start. An early block and another Landfair kill made it 4-4 to start the set. Neither team mustered more than a two-point lead until right before the first media timeout, when Penn State went up 15-12.

A challenge the Nittany Lions made right before the media break helped fuel a small run. A reversed call changed it from a 13-13 game to 14-12, which Penn State built out to an 18-13 lead thanks to a Jonni Parker kill before Minnesota called timeout.

Penn State never relinquished the lead from there, winning the third set 25-17.

Then the Gophers fired off the largest run of the match early in the fourth. A five-point run put Minnesota up 8-2, capped off by a kill from Adanna Rollins. The Gophers used that fast start to roll to a 25-15 victory in the fourth.

Come the fifth and final set, Minnesota tallied the first point and never let up. Landfair had six kills in the set to lead the Gophers to a 15-10 victory.

Next up, the Gophers will face No. 4 Nebraska at 8 p.m. Friday in Lincoln. The two-match series will mark the third straight Big Ten opponent Minnesota will have faced that is ranked. The following weekend, the Gophers will close out a four-series tour against ranked teams when they face No. 24 Michigan.