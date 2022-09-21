Gophers volleyball Big Ten opener at Purdue

Thursday, 7 p.m. • Big Ten Network, 96.7-FM

Gophers update: No. 8 Minnesota (5-3) will get the Big Ten portion of its season started Thursday night on the road against Purdue. The Gophers played one of the toughest schedules in the country in non-league play with six ranked opponents. The only losses for Hugh McCutcheon's team were at No. 1 Texas and at home vs. No. 11 Stanford and No. 22 Pepperdine. Freshman outside hitter McKenna Wucherer made her season debut last week with 28 combined kills in her first two matches. The U's Big Ten home debut will be a border battle, 7 p.m. Sunday, against No. 6 Wisconsin at Maturi Pavilion.

Purdue update: The No. 11 Boilermakers (9-1) are Big Ten contenders again after an Elite Eight appearance last year. They opened the season with a 6-0 start but lost to their first ranked opponent last week in four sets against No. 4 Louisville. Purdue regrouped to win the last three matches entering league play. Freshman Eva Hudson leads the team with a Big Ten-best 4.55 kills per set, ranking No. 8 nationally.