Gophers volleyball Big Ten opener at Purdue

7 p.m. Thursday • Big Ten Network, 96.7-FM

Gophers update: No. 8 Minnesota (5-3) will get the Big Ten portion of its season started at Purdue on Thursday night. The Gophers played one of the toughest nonconference schedules in the country with six ranked opponents. The only losses for Hugh McCutcheon's team were at No. 1 Texas and at home vs. No. 11 Stanford and No. 22 Pepperdine. Freshman outside hitter Mckenna Wucherer made her season debut last week with 28 combined kills in her first two matches. The U's Big Ten home debut will be a border battle, 7 p.m. Sunday, against No. 6 and defending NCAA champion Wisconsin at Maturi Pavilion.

Purdue update: The No. 11 Boilermakers (9-1) are Big Ten contenders again after an Elite Eight appearance last year. They opened the season with a 6-0 start but lost to their first ranked opponent last week in four sets against No. 4 Louisville. Purdue regrouped to win its last three matches entering league play. Freshman Eva Hudson leads the team with a Big Ten-best 4.8 kills per set, ranking No. 8 nationally.