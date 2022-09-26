Gophers coach Hugh McCutcheon had arguably the toughest nonconference schedule in his tenure this fall, but it certainly didn't get any easier to open Big Ten play.

The No. 8 Gophers (6-4, 1-1 in the Big Ten) faced six ranked opponents in their non-league slate, which included losses to Texas, Stanford and Pepperdine.

After falling at No. 11 Purdue in the conference opener earlier in the week, McCutcheon's team needed a confidence booster to take into the rest of a loaded Big Ten season.

What better way than defeating rival and sixth-ranked Wisconsin. The Gophers won in the series for the first time since 2018 with a three-set sweep Sunday in front of a sellout crowd at Maturi Pavilion.

"It's what we've been working towards," McCutcheon said. "We've had let's call it an atypical preseason."

The Gophers avoided their first 0-2 start to the conference since McCutcheon took over the program in 2012.

Taylor Landfair, who finished with a team-high 17 kills, thought she finished off the Badgers in the third set, but her shot was overturned to tie it at 27-27.

The comeback attempt from down five points wouldn't be denied with Melani Shaffmaster answering to secure the U's first Big Ten win.

"I just think deep down we were going to win that next point, regardless of what happened," Landfair said. "I just had that feeling. We had the momentum the entire match."

The defending champion Badgers (7-3, 1-1) had Minnesota's number entering the match with six straight victories in the series, including three wins last season.

Last October, the Gophers had an early six-match win streak snapped by Wisconsin in a three-set loss in Madison. Their previous meeting at the Pav ended in a five-set thriller with the Badgers surviving 31 kills from two-time Big Ten player of the year Stephanie Samedy.

McCutcheon and company could've ended Wisconsin's season in an NCAA tournament matchup in Madison last December, but the Gophers were defeated in three sets in the Elite Eight.

Several All-Americas are gone on both sides of the net for this year's Border Battle, including Samedy. But that didn't take away from the intensity of the match.

Landfair, who ranked second in the Big Ten with 4.35 kills per set, had a slow start, but she had some help from a talented Gophers freshman from Wisconsin.

After missing the first six matches of the season with an injury, McKenna Wucherer emerged to give the Gophers another threat and didn't seem overwhelmed by the moment.

The former No. 1 recruit in the nation led the Gophers with three kills in their 25-21 first set victory. Wucherer's second block of the match was a turning point early to help the Gophers pull ahead 23-20 before Rachel Kilkelly's ace eventually sealed the opening set.

Landfair and Wucherer took over in the U's 25-16 second set victory Sunday with 12 of 13 kills for the Gophers during one stretch, including 10 straight.

Landfair had seven kills in that period to lead the way. But Wisconsin's Julia Orzol, who had six kills in the opening set, failed to find enough rhythm to help her team tie the match.

In the third set, Orzol gave the Badgers a 20-15 lead, but the Gophers scored seven of the next nine points to tie it up 22-22 on Carter Booth's back-to-back plays.

Wisconsin had four set points negated by the upset-minded Gophers, who used a daunting early schedule to win Sunday in dramatic fashion.