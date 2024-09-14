Julia Hanson had 12 kills and Lydia Grote added 11 as the Gophers volleyball team swept Auburn 25-21, 25-22, 25-16 in the Diet Coke Classic on Friday night at Maturi Pavilion.
Gophers volleyball sweeps Auburn at Diet Coke Classic
The Gophers’ next home match will be against third-ranked Wisconsin to open Big Ten competition.
Calissa Minatee had eight kills, Melani Shaffmaster contributed 14 digs and 30 set assists and Zeynep Palabiyik had 14 digs for the 19th-ranked Gophers (4-3), who hit .207 and won for the third match in a row, handing Auburn (6-1) its first loss of the season.
After pulling out relatively close first and second sets, the Gophers jumped out to a commanding 12-1 lead in the third with Alex Acevedo on serve for the final seven points and Hanson earning kills on the final four. Acevado finished with four service aces on the night.
Madison Scheer had 10 kills for the Tigers, who were playing their first road match of the season.
The Diet Coke Classic concludes Saturday when Long Island faces Auburn at Maturi Pavilion. The Gophers will spend next weekend playing Wisconsin-Green Bay, North Dakota and Chicago State in Green Bay, Wis., with third-ranked Wisconsin coming to the Minnesota on Sept. 25 to open Big Ten competition.
