Three of the Gophers volleyball team’s four signed recruits for the fall are on VolleyballMag.com’s Fab 50 list of high school seniors, with Minnesota-bound Taylor Landfair, a 6-foot-4 outside hitter, ranked No. 1 on the list.

A panel of Division I college coaches did the voting. Prep Volleyball, another website, named Landfair — who is from, suburban Chicago — the nation’s No. 1 overall recruit last fall.

The Gophers also had two other recruits among the top 10 in voting. Jenna Wenaas, a 6-1 outside hitter from Frisco, Texas, was fifth in voting, and Melani Shaffmaster, a 6-4 setter from New Castle, Ind., was sixth.

No other college team had more than one player in the top 10.

The only Minnesota prep player on the list was Maddie Whittington, a 6-3 right side hitter/middle blocker for Stillwater. She has signed with Illinois.

VolleyballMag.com also released its list of 25 underclassmen to watch. The one Minnesotan on that list was Kennedi Orr, a 6-0 junior setter for Eagan. She has verbally committed to Nebraska.