After starting the season with a 6-5 record, the No. 9 Gophers are on the upswing, with victories in five of their past six matches. They hope to build on that Saturday against 12th-ranked Purdue — and avenge the 3-0 loss the Boilermakers handed them in their Big Ten opener last month.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Maturi Pavilion

TV: BTN

Last time out: The Gophers (11-6, 6-3 Big Ten) defeated Iowa 3-0 Wednesday in Iowa City. Taylor Landfair recorded a match-high 13 kills, leading the Gophers in that category for the 16th consecutive match. Landfair and Naya Gros each contributed eight blocks in a stout defensive performance.

Purdue (15-4, 6-3) has been swept in its past two matches, falling to unranked Maryland and No. 3 Nebraska. The Boilermakers have lost three of four since starting the season 14-1. They are 4-1 on the road this season, but their record against ranked teams is 1-3, with their only victory coming over the Gophers on Sept. 23.

Big swings: Saturday's match features the two mightiest arms in the Big Ten. Purdue freshman Eva Hudson leads the league with 4.58 kills per set, while Landfair is right behind with 4.51.

In Purdue's sweep of the Gophers, Hudson had 21 kills to Landfair's 17. But Hudson was held to a season-low seven kills Wednesday in the Boilermakers' loss to Nebraska, and she has hit just .038 in the three recent defeats. Landfair has double-digit kills in every match this season with a hitting percentage of .260.

Swept away: The Gophers' past five matches all have been sweeps, with a loss to Ohio State tucked in between victories over Michigan, Michigan State, Illinois and Iowa. The four victories were highlighted by an efficient attack and fierce defense.

In those matches, the Gophers outhit opponents .354 to .128 and out-blocked them 36-15. They have hit .300 or better in four of their past six matches, and their 14 blocks at Iowa were one short of their season best. The Gophers rank seventh in the nation in blocks per set (2.81).