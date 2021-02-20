One way or another, a long streak was going to end Friday when the Gophers volleyball team played at Nebraska. The fifth-ranked Gophers had won 11 consecutive road matches, while the No. 4 Huskers had won 13 in a row at the Devaney Center.

The Gophers came out as 3-1 victors, remaining unbeaten with a 25-15, 20-25, 26-24, 25-23 win that pushed them to 9-0 this season. Stephanie Samedy led the way with a match-high 23 kills, but the Gophers' outstanding block was instrumental, too. Regan Pittman had a career-high 14 as the Gophers outblocked the Huskers 22-10.

Nebraska (6-1) had 56 kills to the Gophers' 48 but was outhit .183-.147. The Gophers also had six aces, including two from Pittman.

While the Gophers entered the match with a four-game win streak against ranked teams, Nebraska was facing a top-25 opponent for the first time this season. The Huskers were slow to start, struggling with their accuracy and defense in the first set.

Nebraska hit only .056 in the set, with 10 kills and eight attack errors. Following a Lexi Sun kill to start the match, the Gophers scored the next six points and did not trail again.

Samedy crushed six kills and Landfair added five as the Gophers hit an efficient .278. They were solid all around, with McGraw serving a pair of aces and the defense contributing five blocks. After a Nicklin Hames ace pulled the Huskers within 15-10, the Gophers rattled off seven consecutive points for a 22-10 lead.

Minnesota’s Stephanie Samedy (10) hits a kill against Nebraska during the first set of a college volleyball match Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb. (Francis Gardler/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)

Nebraska pushed back late in the set, but the Gophers locked it up with a Landfair kill on their fourth set point.

The second set began in similar fashion, before the Huskers finally found their groove. The Gophers scored the first three points—ending the run with McGraw's third ace of the match--on their way to an 8-2 lead. As the Gophers' precision began to fade, Nebraska's defense and teamwork heated up.

The Huskers took their first lead of the set with a four-point spurt that put them ahead 17-14. The final point of that run epitomized their persistence in the set. Kenzie Knuckles chased a ball all the way to the scorer's table and kept it in play, allowing Stivrins to finish off the point with a kill.

The Gophers, who finished the set with nine kills and six attack errors, trailed by as many as five but pulled within 22-20 with a block by Samedy and Shea Rubright, the team's sixth block of the set. Nebraska captured the next three points to even the match 1-1.

Once again, the Gophers took a quick lead in the third set. They held an 11-6 edge before a 9-1 Nebraska run vaulted the Huskers into the lead. The set went back and forth after that, until the Gophers mounted a big finish.

Nebraska led 22-19 after a block by Lexi Sun and Kayla Caffey. Though the Huskers had set point at 24-22, the Gophers responded with four consecutive points to capture the set and take a 2-1 lead.

The Gophers trailed 9-6 in the fourth set before a 7-0 run powered by three consecutive blocks.

The Star Tribune did not travel for this match. This article was written using the television broadcast and video interviews before and/or after the game.