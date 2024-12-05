At least one prominent NCAA tournament bracket picker thought the Gophers volleyball team would fall prey to an upset in the first round Thursday against Western Kentucky.
Gophers volleyball survives upset scare from Western Kentucky in NCAA tournament
Minnesota won the first two sets against Western Kentucky but dropped the third set and had to come back to win the fourth.
Gophers coach Keegan Cook and his players didn’t need to see any predictions to be on upset alert. A close call in the first set and losing the third helped to remind them an early exit wasn’t far-fetched.
After being in danger of getting tied up in the match, the sixth-seeded Gophers pulled away down the stretch in the fourth set to advance with a 25-22, 25-20, 19-25, 25-23 victory against the Hilltoppers in Lexington, Ky.
The Gophers (21-11) ended the Conference USA champion’s 24-match win streak to advance to the NCAA second round for the 10th straight season. They will play 6:30 p.m. CT Friday against the winner of host and third-seeded Kentucky vs. Cleveland State.
“Western Kentucky’s a great team,” junior Julia Hanson said postgame on the TV broadcast. “You can never count out the Gophers. At Illinois we were also down a lot. We come back because we’re never out of it. Just one point at a time.”
In the decisive fourth set, Julia Hanson led her team on a critical 5-0 run with her serving to get back into the game. Despite being down 23-21 late, the Gophers scored the final four points, ending with an emphatic block from Lydia Grote, to escape and play another day.
Hanson and Grote led the Gophers with 13 and 12 kills, respectively. Melani Shaffmaster had 29 assists and 15 digs.
Western Kentucky (28-7) controlled most of third set late when it scored seven straight points to keep from getting swept.
Around the same time Wednesday, Loyola Chicago upset No. 5 BYU in a sweep in West Lafayette, Ind., which was the first tournament shocker. There were early signs the Gophers were in for a dog fight early as well.
Trailing 19-16 in the first set, the Gophers used Calissa Minatee’s only two kills of the set and her block to spark a 9-3 run for the opening win to regain momentum in the match.
In the second set, Minnesota broke away from a 5-5 tie with eight of nine points, including the first two kills from Mckenna Wucherer, who finished with nine in the match. Cook called a timeout when Western Kentucky pulled within 24-20, but Grote finished off the set by slamming down her seventh kill on the night.
After playing one of the strongest schedules in the country, the Gophers were more battle tested entering Thursday having 10 matches against top 25 teams this season. They were one of only nine teams nationally with at least two top 10 victories (beating Texas and Wisconsin).
“The Big Ten is so hard,” Hanson said. “Every single team is so hard to compete against. That just prepares us for the postseason.”
A three-match win streak going into the NCAAs wasn’t enough to help the Gophers host the first two rounds for the first time since 2022, but they were motivated to go further than last year.
The Gophers rallied to keep the program’s NCAA tourney streak alive in Cook’s first season, but they couldn’t get past Creighton in the second round loss in Omaha. This year’s Minnesota team had more chemistry and confidence playing together, so it didn’t want this season to end Wednesday night.
Western Kentucky wasn’t afraid of its Big Ten foe, having played tough matches against Kentucky, Illinois and Michigan State this season.
But the Hilltoppers struggled mightily with more service errors (18-7) and got outshot by the Gophers on aces (5-1) in the match, which was closer than expected.
The Gophers have been inviting danger, falling behind early, so that will be a point of emphasis during a showdown series against the Wolverines.