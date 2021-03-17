For the third time this season, the Gophers volleyball team will be sidelined because of COVID-19 — and this time, it cost the team its biggest match yet. The Gophers announced that Thursday's showdown at top-ranked Wisconsin will not be played as scheduled, citing "COVID restrictions and injuries" in their program.

The postponement was announced Wednesday afternoon, after the fourth-ranked Gophers (11-1) determined they would not have enough players available for the match in Madison. As of Wednesday, the second match of the series — scheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday at Maturi Pavilion — was still on.

The Gophers had just returned to action last weekend after a two-week pause in competition. They earned two victories at Illinois in their first matches since splitting a series at No. 5 Nebraska on Feb. 19 and 21. Positive tests in the Michigan program caused the postponement of the Gophers' Feb. 26-27 series at Maturi Pavilion, and COVID issues with the Gophers postponed a March 5-6 series at Ohio State.

Wednesday's news extended a long layoff for Wisconsin (10-0), which has not played since Feb. 21. The Badgers called off two matches at Nebraska and two at Iowa when the program took a two-week COVID pause, and last weekend's series against Northwestern was postponed after the Wildcats had positive tests.

The pandemic has taken a heavy toll on Big Ten volleyball. Of 116 matches scheduled through Wednesday, 30 have been postponed. Northwestern has played only six of 16 matches, and Michigan has played just seven of 16.

Indiana (3-13) is the only Big Ten team that has not had any matches postponed.