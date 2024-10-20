No. 3 Penn State swept the No. 13 Gophers volleyball team on Sunday, winning 25-16, 25-20, 25-14 in State College, Pa.
Gophers volleyball team is swept at No. 3 Penn State
The Gophers, ranked 13th, had the same success rate as all the others; the Nittany Lions are 10-0 at home this season.
The Nittany Lions (18-1, 8-0 Big Ten) limited the Gophers to a .112 hitting percentage.
Julia Hanson led the Gophers (12-6, 5-3) with 11 kills, her 13th match of the season with 10 or more. Melani Shaffmaster had 19 assists and 10 digs for the Gophers, her 10th double-double of the season and the 69th of her career. Zeynep Palabiyik had 12 digs for the Gophers, her 15th time in double figures this season.
Phoebe Awoleye contributed a team-high nine blocks; the Gophers had 12 as a team.
Jess Mruzik led Penn State with 18 kills and 16 digs. Camryn Hannah had 11 kills.
Penn State, which won a five-set match at Ohio State on Friday, improved to 10-0 at home this season. It’s always a tough place to play; the Gophers are 5-28 all-time at Penn State.
The Gophers play host to Northwestern on Wednesday.
