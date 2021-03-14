This match against a big underdog was a bit easier.

After beating Illinois in five sets the night before, the No. 5 Gophers swept the Illini 25-21, 25-23, 25-23 in Big Ten volleyball on Saturday at Maturi Pavilion to improve to 11-1.

Stephanie Samedy led a balanced Minnesota attack with 11 kills and Adanna Rollins had nine. Regan Pittman, a 6-5 middle blocker, was impressive up front with 13 blocks — one off tying the program record she shares — and five kills. Freshman setter Melani Shaffmaster had 24 assists and 12 digs.

Raina Terry led Illinois (2-10) with 11 kills.

The Gophers won a close first set — it was tied at 17 — despite hitting only .057. The Illini (2-10) were even worst at a minus .098. Both teams had eight kills, but Minnesota had a 7-1 edge in blocks.

Both teams hit better in the second set, hard not to — the Gophers .231, Illini .019, which was still bad. Illinois had several late two-point leads, the last at 21-19, before the Gophers rallied to win on Samedy's kill from the right side.

Minnesota took its performance up another notch in the third set, hitting .435, and won it easily. Pittman had back-to-back to tie the set at 5-all, and Samedy had consecutive kills to put her team ahead 21-13.

The Gophers are now 6-0 at home and winners of two straight after a loss at Nebraska on Feb. 21 followed by a 19-day pause because of COVID-19 issues. After struggling Friday, Minnesota had a slight edge over the Illini, which has lost 10 straight, in their second meeting in kills (33-32) and digs (49-45) but was much better in final hitting percentage (.216 to .024) and blocks (15-5).

News Services