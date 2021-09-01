What: Gophers volleyball team's home opener

When:7 p.m. Wednesday vs. No. 1 Texas on BTN

Where: Maturi Pavilion

The skinny: The No. 10-ranked Gophers opened the 2021 season going 1-1 after splitting matches against Baylor and Texas Christian last Friday and Saturday in the Big 12/Big Ten Challenge in Madison, Wis. The four-set loss to the Bears was the U's first opening defeat since the 2015 season. Minnesota bounced back quickly with a three-set victory against the Horned Frogs. In two matches, redshirt senior outside hitter Stephanie Samedy combined for 33 kills and 25 digs. The No. 1 Longhorns (2-0) were NCAA runner-up last season and are led again by senior outside hitter Logan Eggleston, who earned Big 12 player of the year honors. They opened the season with straight sets wins over San Diego and Texas San Antonio.