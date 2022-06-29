Stella Swenson, who helped lead Wayzata to a perfect 34-0 record and Class 4A state championship as a sophomore setter, announced she has committed to the University of Minnesota for the Class of 2024.

Swenson was named Minnesota's Gatorade Player of the Year last season. Her sister Samantha Seliger-Swenson had an iconic career with the Gophers from 2015-2018, becoming a four-time All-America setter. Her mother, Vicki, played volleyball at Iowa State while her father, Erik, played football at North Dakota.

It's a major recruiting triumph for the Gophers and coach Hugh McCutcheon. Swenson is ranked as the top prospect in the state for her class by Prep Dig and considered one of the best young setters in the country.

Swenson tallied 936 assists, 145 digs, 93 kills, 58 aces and 57 blocks for the Trojans. She was also named to the 2021 Star Tribune All-Metro Volleyball First Team along with Julia Hanson, who was the Metro Player of the Year and will be a freshman this season for the Gophers.

The Gophers currently have two junior setters on the roster for next season in Melani Shaffmaster and Elise McGhie, and graduate setter Miranda Wucherer.