Julia Hanson had 15 kills, her 11th consecutive match with at least 10 kills, to lead the No. 16 Gophers volleyball team to a 25-20, 25-18, 25-12 sweep of Iowa on Saturday at Maturi Pavilion.
Gophers volleyball clinches winning Big Ten record with sweep of Iowa
The Gophers haven’t lost to the Hawkeyes since 1995.
Lydia Grote and Calissa Minatee each added seven kills for the Gophers, who clinched their 10th consecutive winning season in Big Ten play.
The Gophers (18-10, 11-7 Big Ten), who haven’t lost to Iowa (10-20, 4-14) since 1995, have two regular-season matches remaining, at Illinois on Wednesday and at home against Ohio State on Friday.
Women’s cross-country
The Gophers finished in 18th place at the NCAA championships on Saturday in Madison, Wis.
The Gophers finished with a score of 435 on the 6k course at Thomas Zimmer Championship Course.
Brigham Young finished first with a score of 147.
Ali Weimer, a junior from St. Michael-Albertville, was the Gophers’ top finisher. She finished in 48th place with a time of 20:10.5. Gophers senior Emma Atkinson finished 93rd with a time of 20:30.0.
Alabama sophomore Doris Lemngole was the individual winner with a time of 19:21.0.
Gophers women’s basketball improves to 7-0, dominate Montana in second game without injured Mara Braun
The Gophers jumped out to a 22-point lead after one quarter and never eased off against the Grizzlies.