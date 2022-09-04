More from Star Tribune
Gophers volleyball beats Florida
The Minnesota Gophers beat the Florida Gators 3-1 on Sunday, September 4, 2022.
Vikings
Ed Donatell helped solve the NFL's best offenses. Can he fix the Vikings' defense?
The new defensive coordinator's 3-4 scheme is "engineered to make life difficult for the best player in the game, the quarterback."
Twins
Correa homer helps Twins stop White Sox 5-1, avoid series sweep
Carlos Correa's two-run shot in the fifth inning was the key early blow, one day after the Twins managed only one hit in Chicago. Jose Miranda later added a two-run double in the ninth.
State Fair
Lindstrom man wanted crop art honoring 'The Shining.' Then his family showed up.
Annual crop art competition is a folksy, byzantine tradition at the Minnesota State Fair.
Will the speed limit on I-35W in Minneapolis rise to 60 mph?
A short section of Hwy. 55 near downtown Minneapolis will close for six weeks starting Tuesday.