As his teammates sprinted off the field with a 35-point halftime lead and fans sang "The Rouser," Chris Autman-Bell wrapped his arms around the shoulders of men dressed in maroon and limped far behind.

Not long earlier, Autman-Bell had sprinted past an entire secondary, catching a 39-yard touchdown pass late in the first half of the Gophers' 49-7 victory over Colorado.

Just minutes after his touchdown, Autman-Bell, building toward a career that could have landed him in the top five all-time in Gophers receiving yards, ran a shallow route.

Tanner Morgan threw incomplete, and Autman-Bell twisted while trying to make the catch. With no defender nearby, he fell to the turf and grabbed his right knee. He was helped off the field, barely putting weight on his right foot, and did not play again.

Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said he didn't have an update on Autman-Bell's injury. "Our thoughts and prayers are with him," Fleck said. "Sending him positive thoughts. It's unfortunate. ...

"I'll let you know as soon as we know. He's a big member of this football team. I'd be lying to you if I said he wasn't. He's integral to what we do on and off the field, and one of the best people."

The Gophers finished their nonconference schedule with a 3-0 record and a 149-17 points differential. This Saturday, they will travel to play No. 11 Michigan State.

Autman-Bell is one of the five or so players the Gophers could least afford to lose this week.

Football coaches like to say, in such situations, "Next man up." Initial indications are that replacing Autman-Bell will require a group effort.

"I do know this," Fleck said. "We completed 12 passes. And six other people caught balls."

Despite playing only a half, and in part because the Gophers weren't required to throw much, Autman-Bell led the team in receiving with 58 yards. No other Gophers player reached 40.

Without Autman-Bell, a few receivers stepped forward. Dylan Wright, perhaps his logical replacement as a No. 1 target, deftly caught a 16-yard touchdown, twisting and toe-tapping in the back right corner of the end zone, before the end of the first half.

Daniel Jackson caught two passes for 26 yards.

Senior Clay Geary caught an 8-yard touchdown — another spectacular catch of a well-placed pass from Morgan.

Michael Brown-Stephens, who did not catch a pass, might need to become more involved.

In his fifth season, Autman-Bell has caught 125 passes for 1,970 yards and 13 touchdowns. No one else on the roster comes close to matching his career production.

"We've got playmakers all over this offense and all over this team," linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin said. "We know this team isn't defined by one person and there will have to be people who step up, and we'll have to rally around them."

Fleck took star running back Mohamed Ibrahim out of the game during the third quarter after Ibrahim reached 200 yards rushing. Ibrahim's final totals: 23 carries for 202 yards and three touchdowns.

Fleck removed starting quarterback Tanner Morgan after the third quarter, with the Gophers leading 42-0.

He might have removed Autman-Bell at some point in the second half, but never got the chance.

"We don't know exactly what's going on," Morgan said. "Obviously, we love 'Crab' to death. He's a huge part of this team, and whatever happens or whatever this is, he's going to always be a huge part of this team.

"We had guys coming in and stepping up to make plays, and that's what it's all about."

That's football calculus — injuries are inevitable and expected.

Last year, Ibrahim was injured in the opening game, perhaps costing him a chance to compete for a Heisman Trophy.

"I think that last year when I went down, the main emphasis was, 'Keep on rowing together,' " Ibrahim said. "I think that's the important message."

Fleck's mantra is "Change your best."

This week, his implied message to his receivers may be, "Find a way without your best."