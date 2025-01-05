Gophers use four-goal first period to complete sweep of Mercyhurst with 5-2 victory

Gophers

By Joel Rippel

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 5, 2025 at 1:38AM
The Gophers' Matthew Wood (91) puts up a shot against Mercyhurst on Saturday. (Kelly Hagenson/Gophers athletics)

Matthew Wood scored 9 seconds into the game and the Gophers men’s hockey team closed out the nonconference portion of its regular season schedule with a 5-2 victory over Mercyhurst on Saturday at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

The third-ranked Gophers (17-3-2), who defeated the Lakers 6-2 on Friday, scored twice in the game’s first three minutes in a four-goal first period.

The Gophers won the opening faceoff, and after Connor Kurth broke up a Mercyhurst clearing attempt, Wood snared the puck inside the blue line, skated in and sniped a shot in for a quick lead. Jimmy Snuggerud scored two minutes later to make it 2-0.

Ryan Chesley’s breakaway goal with 12 minutes remaining in the first period gave the Gophers a three-goal lead. Nick Michel scored with 4 minutes, 38 seconds remaining — on assists from Chesley and Snuggerud — to make it 4-0.

The Lakers (2-17-3), who are winless (0-10-3) in their past 13 games, pulled within 4-1 with 2:17 left in the period on a goal by Jaryd Sych.

After a scoreless second period, Beckett Hendrickson scored on an assist from Chesley early in the third to give the Gophers a 5-1 lead. The Lakers’ Spencer Smith scored with 11:32 remaining to close out the scoring.

Liam Souliere made 27 saves for the Gophers. Michael Chambre stopped 39 shots for Mercyhurst.

The Big Ten-leading Gophers resume conference play next weekend with a series at Ohio State.

about the writer

Joel Rippel

News Assistant

Joel Rippel writes about sports for the Star Tribune.

