Walking off the court after the Gophers' only loss this season, last week against Michigan State, E.J. Stephens witnessed something from the Williams Arena crowd that startled him.

"We heard the fans cheering and they were standing up for us," the senior guard said. "They appreciated our effort, win or lose."

With their 8-1 start after Saturday's upset at Michigan, the Gophers have captured the imagination of fans who might not have expected much from a first-year coach and a completely rebuilt roster.

Many of coach Ben Johnson's players were barely recruited by Division I schools out of high school and spent most of their college careers far from the spotlight.

There's no better example than Stephens. On Tuesday against Texas A&M Corpus-Christi at Williams Arena, he'll already match as many starts (10) as he had the last two years combined at Lafayette College.

After his fifth double figure scoring game this season, with 13 points at Michigan on Saturday, Stephens marveled at how far he's come to make an impact on a Big Ten program.

"I had one Division I offer coming out of high school," Stephens said. "Now, to be able to play in Crisler Center and get a big road win at Michigan, this is such a blessing."

Despite starting only three games last year, the 6-3 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. native averaged 16.4 points and was named All-Patriot League second team. That caught the eye of Johnson, who was recruiting him in the transfer portal as an Xavier assistant before getting hired as the Gophers head coach this spring.

Stephens is third on the Gophers in scoring (10.9), second in steals (1.6), and first in three-point shooting percentage (44.7). Johnson didn't expect even those numbers from him.

"He came off the bench more games than he started [at Lafayette]," Johnson said. "But when you watch him and you talk to him you say, 'You know, this kid lives in the gym. He's a student of the game, with a high IQ. So he might not be able to translate those [mid-major statistics], but there are things he's going to bring to help us win.'"

Stephens' father, Dwight, has been calling his son a "glue guy" from the youth level through St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Florida to his stint at Lafayette.

"I sat down one holiday and put a highlight tape together," Stephens' father said. "I sent it out to a bunch of colleges. And most of them were mid-majors. Lafayette assistant [Pat Doherty] saw the highlight tape and reached out. Within two weeks, E.J. had an offer, but he was the only one who responded."

More than 25 pounds heavier and much stronger since high school, Stephens increased his scoring average every season from his freshman year until his senior season at Lafayette. He showed up to a Big Ten team this year as an athletic slasher and reliable three-point threat and defender.

Stephens has family in Minnesota on his mother's side, including an uncle who got his master's degree from the U. They've been to every home game so far, but that wasn't why Stephens transferred here.

"When Ben Johnson made that call and I saw it was the Big Ten," Stephens said. "I said, 'I'm coming.'"

The Gophers have needed his spark. He delivered 18 points with 4-for-7 shooting from three and clutch free throws in the 73-69 win against Western Kentucky. That helped Minnesota advance to beat Princeton in the title game in North Carolina last month.

Johnson has leaned heavily on transfers Jamison Battle and Payton Willis to lead offensively most nights. But Stephens and fellow backcourt starter Luke Loewe had 27 points combined Saturday at Michigan.

Back at home Tuesday night, Stephens looks forward to feeling the support from the home crowd as the Gophers did after their first loss. But he and his teammates carry their own energy and confidence with them from humble beginnings.

"You've got a lot of guys who have played in a lot of big-time games and crucial moments," Stephens said. "No matter where we play, no matter how fans are going to be, we're going to play like [Johnson] wants us to play."