GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Liam Robbins, Gophers

The 7-foot junior center had a season-high 27 points, nine rebounds and five blocks. A transfer from Drake, Robbins finished 7-for-11 from the field, 12-for-14 from the foul line in 25 minutes.

by the numbers

34-for-44 Gophers shooting from the foul line, including 19-for-25 in the first half.

6-0 Best start for the Gophers since the 2017-18 season (7-0).

39 Combined points for Marcus Carr, Both Gach and Gabe Kalscheur.

9 Blocks for the Gophers, including two from Isaiah Ihnen in his first career start.

MARCUS FULLER