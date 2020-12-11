GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Liam Robbins, Gophers
The 7-foot junior center had a season-high 27 points, nine rebounds and five blocks. A transfer from Drake, Robbins finished 7-for-11 from the field, 12-for-14 from the foul line in 25 minutes.
by the numbers
34-for-44 Gophers shooting from the foul line, including 19-for-25 in the first half.
6-0 Best start for the Gophers since the 2017-18 season (7-0).
39 Combined points for Marcus Carr, Both Gach and Gabe Kalscheur.
9 Blocks for the Gophers, including two from Isaiah Ihnen in his first career start.
MARCUS FULLER
