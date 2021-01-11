A pair of one-sided losses in their last two games dropped the University of Minnesota men's basketball team from 16th to 23rd in the latest Associated Press college poll. The Gophers record fell from 10-2 to 10-4, with all four of the defeats coming by double-digits in games away from Williams Arena.

The Gophers next game is at home on Saturday against Michigan, which is ranked No. 7 and beat them 82-57 last week.

Minnesota is the lowest ranked of the six Big ten teams in the Top 25, with all of its road losses coming to teams ranked among the 14 best in the nation.

The latest poll is here.

Gonzaga and Baylor remained atop the poll for the seventh seventh consecutive week.

The Zags received 63 of 64 first-place votes from a national media panel in the poll released Monday and the Bears had the other one. Villanova, Texas and Iowa rounded out a top 5 that remained the same from last week.

Gonzaga (12-0) had two games last week and turned both into routs, beating BYU 86-69 and Portland 116-88. The Zags have won 16 straight, dating to last season.

Baylor (11-0) beat Oklahoma and TCU last week to hold at No. 2.

No. 25 Connecticut moved into the poll for the first time since reaching No. 18 in 2016-17.

Ohio State returned to the rankings at No. 21, while Rutgers and Florida State tumbled out from Nos. 15 and 25.