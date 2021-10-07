Gophers running back Trey Potts remained hospitalized in Indiana on Thursday, five days after being rushed by ambulance from Purdue's Ross-Ade Stadium.

Asked for an update on Potts' condition, a Gophers spokesman referenced the team's statement from Monday, which said Potts is with his family in Indiana, receiving medical attention.

Potts left the field Saturday after carrying the ball for six yards late in the fourth quarter of Minnesota's 20-13 victory over Purdue. Though Potts did not lay injured on the field, he was taken into a medical tent and then hurried to a hospital in full view of several Gophers fans.

Gophers athletic director Mark Coyle, team physician Dr. David Jewison and head football athletic trainer Mike Sypniak and all remained in Indiana overnight Saturday.

The Gophers have not specified what Potts is dealing with, but Monday's statement said, "His condition is improving and he is doing well."

The Gophers have a bye this week, so coach P.J. Fleck has no media availability scheduled until next Monday. Minnesota plays host to Nebraska on Oct. 16.

A redshirt sophomore, Potts stepped in as the Gophers' top rusher after Mohamed Ibrahim suffered a season-ending Achilles' tendon injury in the opener against Ohio State. Potts has 552 yards and six touchdowns with 112 carries through five games.

In Monday's statement, the Gophers said they would provide further updates when they are available, with the permission of Potts and his family.