Sophomore guard Tre' Williams became the third Gophers guard to enter the transfer portal on Friday, he confirmed to the Star Tribune.

Williams, who joins All-Big Ten junior Marcus Carr and freshman Jamal Mashburn Jr. in the portal, averaged 5.8 points and 2.5 rebounds in 27 games this season.

After playing a reserve role earlier in this year, the 6-foot-5, 195-pound Dallas native started the last eight games this season. He also scored in double figures in seven of his final nine games, including a team-high 14 points in a win vs. Northwestern in the Big Ten tournament opening round.

A former four-star recruit in the 2019 class, Williams was one of several players uncertain of their spot on the team after Richard Pitino was fired earlier this month following a 14-15 record in his eighth season.

Pitino was replaced by former Gophers assistant Ben Johnson, who spent the last three seasons on Xavier's staff.

Johnson said during his introductory news conference Tuesday that he expected some players to enter the portal with the coaching change.

"As a coach you've got to understand there's probably going to be turnover, as much as we don't want it," Johnson said. "And you've got to kind of plan accordingly. You can't fake it and act like everybody's going to be happy, because everybody wants to play. And all of a sudden you're surprised when a couple guys go into the portal and you're not prepared to have a backup plan for them."