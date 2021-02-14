In a physical game against a bigger team, the Gophers grinded out a 68-63 victory over Wisconsin on Sunday at Williams Arena.

It was the second straight victory for Minnesota (7-9 overall, 6-8 Big Ten), which has won five of its past seven games.

Against a Badgers team that was coming off an upset of 12th-ranked Ohio State on Wednesday, the Gophers never seemed in control until the closing minutes.

The Gophers were up four at halftime. The Badgers got within a point, 27-26, but Sara Scalia's three-pointer ended that rally. The Gophers led by nine entering the fourth quarter.

Scalia hit five of 12 three-pointers and finished with 17 points. Kadi Sissoko scored 20 points with seven rebounds. Jasmine Powell had 15 points and five assists. The Gophers outscored the Badgers 27-3 on three-pointers.

BOXSCORE: Gophers 68, Wisconsin 63

Gallery: Gophers women's basketball tops Wisconsin Gallery: Gophers women's basketball tops Wisconsin

Scalia's three-pointer to start the fourth quarter put the Gophers up by 12. But the Badgers followed with a 9-4 run to pull within seven on Imani Lewis' three-point play with 5:33 left. Powell followed with a three-pointer that pushed the lead back to 10. Sissoko scored with 2:41 left to put the Gophers back up by 12. The Badgers made a late surge but ran out of time.

Lewis scored 27 points with 10 rebounds for the Badgers, who had a 44-20 edge on points in the paint. Sydney Hilliard had 15.

Come back later to startribune.com/sports for more on this developing story.