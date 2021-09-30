2020 – Rashod Bateman ranked 4th in the Big Ten with 94.4 receiving yards per game in five games before opting out.
2019 – Tyler Johnson and Bateman finished 1-2 in the Big Ten in receiving yards with 1,318 and 1,219 yards, respectively. They combined for 24 touchdowns.
2018 – Johnson finished 2nd in the Big Ten with 89.9 yards receiving per game and tied for first with 12 TDs.
2017 – Johnson finished 5th in the Big Ten with 67.7 yards per game and seventh with seven TDs.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Fried, Riley power Braves past Phils; magic number down to 1
Max Fried pitched seven strong innings, Austin Riley drove in three runs, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-2 on Wednesday night to move within one victory of a fourth straight NL East title.
Sports
Cool Story: Shortstop has 4 hits, Rox beat Nationals 10-5
Trevor Story ran out to his position to start the game like he typically does and noticed one thing — no one was following him.
Sports
Contreras 3 RBIs, Cubs beat Pirates, end 7-game losing skid
Willson Contreras drove in all of the Cubs' run as Chicago beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 on Wednesday night to end a seven-game losing streak.
Sports
Bichette homers twice, Blue Jays top Yanks 6-5, tighten race
Bo Bichette homered twice, tiebreaking home run off Clay Holmes in the eighth inning that lifted the Toronto Blue Jays over the Yankees 6-5 Wednesday night, tightened the AL wild card race and ended New York's seven-game winning streak.
Sports
Beric, Navarro score in Fire's 2-0 victory over NYCFC
Robert Beric and Federico Navarro scored and the lowly Chicago Fire beat New York City FC 2-0 on Wednesday night for their first victory in a month.