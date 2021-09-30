2020 – Rashod Bateman ranked 4th in the Big Ten with 94.4 receiving yards per game in five games before opting out.

2019 – Tyler Johnson and Bateman finished 1-2 in the Big Ten in receiving yards with 1,318 and 1,219 yards, respectively. They combined for 24 touchdowns.

2018 – Johnson finished 2nd in the Big Ten with 89.9 yards receiving per game and tied for first with 12 TDs.

2017 – Johnson finished 5th in the Big Ten with 67.7 yards per game and seventh with seven TDs.