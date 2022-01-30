MADISON, Wis. — Gophers center Eric Curry is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game at Wisconsin after missing three games with a left ankle injury.

Curry, a 6-9 sixth-year senior, has been sidelined since Minnesota's 71-69 loss Jan. 12 at Michigan State.

After suffering three major injuries in his career, Curry averaged 8.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 28.3 minutes per game as the Gophers' starter. The Gophers relied on senior Charlie Daniels and freshman Treyton Thompson in his absence, but even their combined production hasn't been enough to replace this physical toughness and leadership.

Daniels averaged 2.7 points and 4.0 rebounds in the last three starts. Thompson averaged 7.6 points

In Big Ten play, Curry was averaging 10.6 points and 5.8 rebounds, which included a career-high 19 points and seven rebounds the last-second loss at Michigan State.

Daniels, Thompson, and rarely-used reserve Danny Ogele combined for nine points and six rebounds in Thursday's 75-64 loss against Ohio State, but they had zero points and zero rebounds in the second half.