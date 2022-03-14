The Gophers women's basketball team will open play in the WNIT at Green Bay on Thursday night at 7 p.m.

It will be the start of the Gophers' sixth appearance in the tournament, the second under coach Lindsay Whalen.

The Gophers, 14-17 overall, will play a 19-7 Green Bay team that counts among its victories wins over power-conference foes Oklahoma State and Wisconsin. The Phoenix lost in the semifinal round of of the Horizon League Conference tournament to Cleveland State.

The Gophers are 8-6 all-time vs. Green Bay. They met last during the 2018 NCAA tournament, where the Gophers won 89-77. Gophers grad student Gadiva Hubbard was a part of that Gophers team.