For the past several years, the Gophers have known what to expect from the Iowa quarterback. That’s because three-year starter Nate Stanley was a steady and consistent presence.

But Stanley has graduated now, leaving Spencer Petras in his stead. The 6-5, 231-pound junior from San Rafael, Calif., will play Friday at TCF Bank Stadium against the Gophers amid low-30s temperatures. Petras said earlier this week this will be the coldest game he's ever played in, the previous record from the final game of his senior year of high school, a mid-40s game in northern Redding, Calif.

But the warm-weather QB isn’t worried about the chill.

“It doesn’t,” Petras said of if the cold will affect him. “Just have got to wear a long-sleeve shirt, bring my hand warmers, but I’ll be all right.”

Gophers defensive coordinator Joe Rossi said Petras has improved throughout his three games as a starter this season. He is 63-of-116 for 648 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions that all came against Northwestern in Week Two.

The biggest observation from warm-ups was the absence of Benjamin St-Juste. The starting cornerback has played opposite Coney Durr for the past three games. Appears Phillip Howard will replace him. Running back Treyson Potts also warmed up and appears available to play after leaving last week's game at Illinois in the second quarter with an injury.